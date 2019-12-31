Getting a grip on the cost and impact of rock salt extra: interview with Vicky Kelly from the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Vicky Kelly has worked for the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies since 1988. In 2010 she and her colleagues did a study on Wappinger Creek after discovering elevated sodium levels.

Kelly and her colleagues discovered 90 percent of the sodium in the creek had come from rock salt. Since then she has been trying to get the word out about the danger rock salt poses to the environment.

In a online interview, Kelly talks about her research and what it means for the future of rock salt use.

Part one

Kelly talks about the Wappinger Creek study.

Part two

Kelly describes how rock salt finds its way into well water, the struggle municipalities face obtaining the newest equipment and how she thinks it may be possible for municipalities to get it.

Part three

Kelly talks about a township where 50 percent of the wells were contaminated with rock salt and what she wants people to take away from her research.