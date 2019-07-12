Get ready for Schenectady County SummerNight: ‘The Capital Region’s biggest block party’

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you ready for some rocking summer fun? Schenectady County is holding its annual SummerNight on Friday, featuring a performance by the band Smash Mouth, fireworks and plenty of fun for the entire family. A number of road closures will also be in effect for the entire day.

The free family-friendly block party runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the heart of downtown Schenectady (on State Street between Broadway and Barrett Street and on the Jay Street Pedestrian Mall).

Enjoy live music from three different stages, games, great local food and drinks, face painting, a rock climbing wall and a spectacular fireworks show sponsored by Price Chopper and Market 32.

The GE Main State on State street will feature Grammy nominated multi-platinum selling band Smash Mouth,, as well as Bendt and Hasty Page. The WEQX Stage will feature Joe Mansman and the Midnight Revival Bank, Sly Fox and the Hustlers. Bands Honey Suckle Vine and City Beat will perform on the Jammin’ on Jay Stage.

Road Closures

State Street between Broadway and Lafayette Street will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 10:00am on Friday, July 12. During these hours, State Street traffic will be diverted along Broadway (for eastbound traffic) and to Lafayette Street (for westbound traffic).

· State Street between Lafayette Street and Nott Terrace will be closed to all traffic between 9:30pm and 11:00pm.

There will be NO PARKING on State Street between Broadway and Nott Terrace beginning at 6:00am on Friday, July 12. Meters will be “bagged” and cars parked in violation of this restriction will be ticketed and/or towed.

The Clinton Street North parking lot will be closed all day on Friday, July 12, except for monthly permit holders. Permit holders will not be able to enter the lot after 1:00pm and lot be not be accessible after 5:00pm.

Some CDTA bus routes will also be altered. Please visit www.cdta.org/service-advisories for a list of re-routes on Friday.

Parking Information can be found at ParkSchenectady.com with additional event information on the county website at www.SchenectadyCounty.com/SpecialEvents.