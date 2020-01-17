Get half off tickets for ‘An Evening with C. S. Lewis’ at the Troy Music Hall

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Step through the wardrobe and get transported into the world of British author C. S. Lewis at the Troy Music Hall on April 5th at 3 p.m.

In a press release the Troy Music Hall says fans can save 50% on this performance only using the promo code LION upon checkout.

The Troy Music Hall’s website says the show, starring David Payne, allows fans to hear about Lewis’s childhood, his time spent as a tutor at Oxford and his writings. The show also looks at Lewis’s friendship with “The Lord of the Rings” author J. R. R. Tolkien.

Payne has played Lewis in more than 800 performances, the Troy Music Hall’s event description says.

The LION promo code only applies to the April 5 showing at 3 p.m. The press release says other restrictions may also be applicable. For more information about the show check out the Troy Music Hall’s website. For more information about the promo code call 518-273-0038.