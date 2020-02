WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Paul E. Rostick III, 34, of Watervliet twice within a few hours on Wednesday. Authorities say he threatened patrons at a bar with a baseball bat.

These are Rostick’s third and fourth brushes with the law since December, when he was charged and sentenced to two years’ probation for allegedly robbing a Stewarts in Watervliet. On February 11, Colonie police arrested Rostick in Nite Moves—a local strip club—for another alleged robbery, this time at Taco Bell.