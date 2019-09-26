Breaking News
All lanes reopened following tractor-trailer fire near Exit 7 on the Northway

German Court Rules Hangovers are a Real Illness

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
beer-tap-alcohol_529738

GERMANY (NEWS10) – A German court ruling this week that hangovers are a disease.

The Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt making the decision in a case against an unnamed company that sold “anti-hangover” products. Germany has a strict ban on allowing foods and drinks to be marketed with claims they can cure illnesses.

A Frankfurt State Judge ruling that the definition of an illness needs to cover “any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body’s normal condition or normal activity.” This includes the negative effects brought on by drinking too much alcohol, meaning hangovers are now considered a legitimate illness.

“They do not occur as a result of the natural ‘up and downs’ of the body, but as a result of the consumption of alcohol, a harmful substance,” the court said. The company, then, cannot claim that its powders and shots can cure hangovers, the court ruled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play