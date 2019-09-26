German Court Rules Hangovers are a Real Illness

GERMANY (NEWS10) – A German court ruling this week that hangovers are a disease.

The Higher Regional Court of Frankfurt making the decision in a case against an unnamed company that sold “anti-hangover” products. Germany has a strict ban on allowing foods and drinks to be marketed with claims they can cure illnesses.

A Frankfurt State Judge ruling that the definition of an illness needs to cover “any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body’s normal condition or normal activity.” This includes the negative effects brought on by drinking too much alcohol, meaning hangovers are now considered a legitimate illness.

“They do not occur as a result of the natural ‘up and downs’ of the body, but as a result of the consumption of alcohol, a harmful substance,” the court said. The company, then, cannot claim that its powders and shots can cure hangovers, the court ruled.