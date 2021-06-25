George Floyd statue in Brooklyn vandalized

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A George Floyd statue by artist Chris Carnabuci was unveiled as part of Juneteenth celebration in Brooklyn on June 19, 2021. The U.S. on June 17 designated Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country, a federal holiday with President Joe Biden urging Americans “to learn from our history.” (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – A statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn was found vandalized on Thursday morning, less than a week after it was unveiled as part of a Juneteenth rally.

Vandals sprayed black paint onto the 6-foot-tall sculpture at Nostrand and Flatbush avenues. On the pedestal, they painted a URL that appears to be associated with a white nationalist hate group.

The pedestal of the statue honoring him was created with a quote from his brother on it. “Pay attention and continue to keep my big brother’s name ringing in the ears of everyone,” the quote from Terrence Floyd reads.

Police said the vandalism would be investigated as a hate crime and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
2021 high school graduations in the Capital Region
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire