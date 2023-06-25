ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gent’s Barber Company has donated a large load of supplies to the Lucky Puppy Rescue over in Argyle that really got those dogs barking. From food and leashes to treats and soap, Barber, Anthony Weils, brought a lot of love thanks to a lot of haircuts. “We were able to raise $1,760. We got roughly 685 pounds of food,” stated Weils.

These hardworking barbers from Cohoes unloading the fruits of their charitable labor Sunday. Owner of Gent’s, Sean Quell, says he’s proud to take the community’s support for his shop and pay it forward.

“Ever since I started the business, I’ve always wanted to give back. People have been good to me, so I want to be good to the community,” explained Quell.

As a non-profit, Lucky Puppy relies mostly on a team of volunteers and donations. Director of the rescue, Tabitha Toledo, says all the supplies will keep their dogs happy and fed that much longer. “We can hold about 50 dogs here. We are looking to expand. As is, this will last us about a month,” described Toledo.

All these dogs are from the main Lucky Puppy shelter location in Florida. They travel thousands of miles from the Sunshine State whenever that shelter gets too crowded. “They have over 250 dogs on-site right now,” said Toledo.

The non-profit says they are so grateful for the extra helping hands. Quell says he and Weils have organized four fundraisers so far and for their fifth, the barbers already have an A+ plan.

“Our next fundraiser is going to be the back-to-school event with Tru Cutz Barbershop in Saratoga. Giving back K through 12. We’re going to be doing free haircuts and giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies as well.”

Dates and further details for the fundraiser have yet to be decided. Stay with NEWS10 both on-air and online as Gent’s and Tru Cutz plan their big event.