ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) –Gent’s Barber Company in Cohoes continues to make an impact with fundraisers throughout the year. From June 13 to 17, Barber, Anthony Weils, and Owner, Sean Quell, will be using half of what they make as well as donations from customers to buy everything from dog food to toys.

“What I’m doing here is trying to support local and give back to local. I’m going to be buying all of the products from Benson’s Pet Center in Saratoga, New York,” explained Weils.

Over in Argyle, Lucky Puppy Rescue staff are preparing for the new donations. Without outside help, the non-profit wouldn’t be filled with barking.

“We really don’t make money here. The way that we get our funding for not only basic supplies, but also medical bills is from you guys from the public,” described Staff Member, Hannah Allen.

With around 100 scoops of kibble a day eaten by the pups, Lucky Puppy goes through a lot of supplies. Even still, they find ways to give back to other states.

“Down in Florida, that’s where the rescue begins. That’s where all of our support needs to go because that’s where we see our intake,” stated Coordinator, Tabitha Toledo.

Giving back to the dogs of Lucky Puppy and beyond is just another step for Gent’s. The barbershop has plans to continue fundraising for similar causes more than ever before.

“We’re looking to just skyrocket from here. We’re going to try to do a new fundraiser every month to two months, somewhere in that range,” said Weils.



Donations are accepted by Weils, through his Venmo. Lucky Puppy Rescue has a variety of events open to the public and registered guests including: