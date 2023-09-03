COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School supplies and haircuts are among the many expenses families worry about since everything can cost hundreds of dollars per student. That’s why Anthony Weils, a barber at Gent’s Barber Company in Cohoes, decided to partner with other businesses in the area to help.

“To give back to the community and the kids,” he said. “It’s the next generation coming up, so we need them to be ready for the future. We wanted them to go back to school with a fresh haircut and all of their supplies.”

Owner of the barber shop, Sean Quell, said that families were able to grab some food while also making sure each child was all set with their supplies and new look.

“Just seeing the smiles on the kids. And the excitement from the parents is just fantastic,” Quell said.

And Coyle and Rich Manziello attended the event with their son. But they also wanted to make a donation to help the cause.

“We just brought Nico in the other week for his first haircut, and it went great,” Rich Manziello said. “So we figured, why not come and support the community.”

Organizers were very excited to help give back to students in the community. But they say this would not have been possible without the help from vendors in the area. Local vendors and businesses were able to donate over $3,000 worth of school supplies.

“And we’re going to be donating to the school as well, so everything is just going to be given to the kids,” Anthony Weils said.

One volunteer, Dale Whitman, said it was amazing to see how happy each family was to experience the event.

“Especially with the kids back at school. Everything…the backpacks are filled with supplies. So it helps out everybody in the community.”

Now, organizers have plans to make this an annual tradition in Cohoes.