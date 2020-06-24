Gentlemen’s Corner Barbershop opens new location, offers discount for local heroes

WATERVILET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A barbershop should feel like home and the Gentlemen’s Corner Barbershop in Watervilet is a spot that does just that. As of this past weekend, they officially opened their second location and as always, there’s a major focus on tightening community and bringing everybody together.

“I mean, there’s a lot of us out there today that are struggling and being able to help someone and make them smile is what it’s all about to me,” Owner, Alex Rivera, said. “It’s not about the money, it’s being able to see someone smile whether it’s an child or an adult, especially with the things going on today.”

For Rivera, it’s always been about giving back. With the opening of a new shop, its main focus is for those who protect the community.

“We are literally one block away from the Arsenal, which is the Watervilet Arsenal, it’s a military base. So I wanted to do 25 percent off to all of the military first responders,” Rivera said. “They deserve it, they have been working nonstop to protect us just like we have to protect ourselves and as well as the community. We had to take care of the community, we cannot open our doors without our community.”

From the wall decorations to the haircut itself, Rivera says it’s about comfort. With that, comes safety, which means taking all necessary cleaning procedures and providing customers with their own apron.

“We have to specifically spray the chair down, we have a specific cleaner that we use and the kill time of what we use about five minutes long,” Rivera said. “As we wait for the chair to sanitize, we go back to our station. We clean up everything, disinfect everything.”