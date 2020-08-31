Geneseo County remains identified as missing fugitive

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County Sheriff Tom Dougherty announced Monday that human remains found in February were positively identified as fugitive David Clyde Morgan.
Officials say Hunters located the remains in a filed of Culyerville Road on February 23. Forensics teams collected evidentiary items that were consistent with Clyde Morgan, who fled from Geneseo police after a traffic stop in the summer of 2018.
The manner of Clyde Morgan’s death has been ruled a suicide, which officials say is consistent with evidence found at the scene.
