Genesee County scout leader accused of sexually abusing campers in Northern NY

State Police said an Elba man is in the St Lawrence County jail for allegedly sexually abusing several victims at a Boy Scout camp in Northern New York.

Ronald Rowcliffe, who troopers said is a Boy Scout leader, is charged with sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.

State Police said the alleged victims are between 12 and 14 years old, and were attending the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the North Country.

Bail for the 55-year-old Rowcliffe is set at $10,000 cash bail.

