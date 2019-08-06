General Electric’s largest Union set to re-vote after reaching tentative agreement

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — General Electric and the IUE-CWA have reached an agreement on a new tentative contract after two days of negotiations.

The first contract the two parties agreed on was rejected by union members last month.

The IUE-CWA GE Conference Board Negotiating Committee released a statement to it’s members online saying, “Although the Company did not accept all of our proposed improvements, we are pleased to announce we were able to achieve significant movement in three key areas: healthcare costs; general wage increases; and the reinstatement of cost-of-living- increases (COLA’s).”

The negotiating team unanimously endorsed the new four-year contract that if passed will include a $1,500 lump sum ratification bonus to all eligible employees on or before September 1, 2019.

The two parties also agreed on changes to lower the cost of medical coverage.

A ratification vote will be held on Tuesday August 13, 2019.