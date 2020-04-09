GEICO offers credit to customers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- GEICO will be giving current customers a 15% credit on auto and motorcycle policies that are set to renew between April 8-October 7, 2020. They will also give the credit to new customers who purchase policies from now through October 7.

The GEICO Giveback Credit will be offered automatically when customers either renew or purchase a policy. GEICO says customers can expect to save an average of $150 on auto policies and an average of $30 on motorcycle policies.

In March, the company said they would not cancel policies because of non-payment or policy expiration through April 30, or later depending on state directives.

