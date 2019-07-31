GE workers union announces strike in August

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014 file photo, a General Electric (GE) logo is displayed at a store in Cranberry Township, Pa. GE is selling its health care lending unit and related loans to Capital One for roughly $9 billion as it shrinks its GE Capital business. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NEWS10) — A major union representing GE workers in the Midwest has announced its intention to go on strike starting the second week in August.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced Wednesday that four locals in Wisconsin and Ohio have collectively rejected GE’s final contract offer by an overwhelming margin.

IAM says a strike will begin on August 12 at 12:01 a.m.

“Our working men and women at GE deserve a contract that mirrors their efforts in helping make GE aviation and medical the company’s most profitable divisions,” said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr.

Sticking points in the contract negotiations still include wages, overtime, healthcare and retirement issues

A G.E. spokesperson responded to the announcement in a statement on Wednesday: