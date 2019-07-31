GE workers union announces strike in August

(NEWS10) — A major union representing GE workers in the Midwest has announced its intention to go on strike starting the second week in August.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) announced Wednesday that four locals in Wisconsin and Ohio have collectively rejected GE’s final contract offer by an overwhelming margin.
IAM says a strike will begin on August 12 at 12:01 a.m.
“Our working men and women at GE deserve a contract that mirrors their efforts in helping make GE aviation and medical the company’s most profitable divisions,” said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr.
Sticking points in the contract negotiations still include wages, overtime, healthcare and retirement issues
A G.E. spokesperson responded to the announcement in a statement on Wednesday:
“IAM leadership has indicated that they have issued a formal 10-day notice to terminate their existing labor contract. In response to the union’s request, we are finalizing a date and location to discuss the proposed agreement during this 10-day period. We continue to believe that the proposed four-year contract provides solid wage increases and improved benefits to employees while keeping our businesses competitive. The agreement has been endorsed by our largest union, the IUE-CWA, and ratified by several Coordinated Bargaining Committee (CBC) unions covering nearly 1,100 members.
“We are committed to serving our customers and have contingency plans in place to continue meeting their needs.”