GE Research in Niskayuna awarded $2.8M grant

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – GE Global Research in Niskayuna has been awarded a $2.8 million grant to design and develop offshore wind energy.

The funding was provided through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

“Wind power research can help lower energy costs across the board and advance a greener economy that lifts up our environment and the American people,” Congressman Paul Tonko said.

The funding is part of the ATLANTIS (Aerodynamic Turbines, Lighter and Afloat, with Nautical Technologies and Integrated Servo-control), a program seeks to develop floating offshore wind turbines through new designs, technology innovations and experiments.