GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Green County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-car serious injury accident on September 24 on SR 9W in Athens around 6:06 p.m. The accident left one driver with serious injuries and the other dead at the scene.

Upon arrival, police found two cars with heavy damage. During the initial investigation, police found John G. Peterson of Coxsackie to be the driver of a 2015 Nissan sedan and the other, Danielle McKenna of Cario driving a 2004 Honda Accord. It appeared that Peterson crossed over into the southbound lane before hitting McKenna head-on.

Peterson was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries while McKenna was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.