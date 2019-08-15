Gay penguin couple adopt egg in Berlin zoo

BERLIN (CNN) – A gay penguin couple at a German zoo may be on the verge of becoming parents.

Zoo Berlin officials announced that the two male king penguins Skipper and Ping have eagerly adopted an egg.

If all goes well, it will be the pair’s first chick.

A zoo spokesman says the couple arrived in April and their bond was immediately apparent.

The egg belongs to a female king penguin at the zoo. Because she never hatched her previous eggs, the staff gave it to Skipper and Ping.

It isn’t known yet if the egg is fertilized and incubation takes roughly 55 days.