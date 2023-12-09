BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A nonprofit organization in Saratoga County is thanking local businesses after helping make one of their residents’ Thanksgiving extra special. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson had the chance to speak with the executive director of Gateway House of Peace to hear the heartwarming details.

“When you are not feeling well, how wonderful it is to have your hair done, and to have fancy sparkly nails,” said Maggie Hasslacher, after a nail technician from Mechanicville, who wishes to remain anonymous, came in on Thanksgiving morning to pamper one of their residents.