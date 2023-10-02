ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Average gasoline prices in Albany have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 stations in Albany. Prices in Albany are 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.52 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.39/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.23/g, a difference of 84.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $3.10/g while the highest was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.69/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/g Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back ten years:

October 2, 2022: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

October 2, 2021: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

October 2, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 2, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

October 2, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.90/g)

October 2, 2017: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

October 2, 2016: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

October 2, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 2, 2014: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.32/g)

October 2, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Waterbury- $3.68/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g

Hartford- $3.70/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.75/g

Springfield- $3.65/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g

“While this week saw average gasoline prices moving higher again in the West, most of the nation saw a noticeable decline in gasoline prices. However, with California allowing the transition to winter gasoline to begin immediately, easing supply concerns, we’re likely to see nearly the entire country see gasoline prices trend lower in the week ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “You could say Christmas is coming early: California should quickly see prices fall back below $6, and once all refinery snags are addressed and maintenance complete, I would not be surprised to see prices even fall below $5 there later this year. Areas of Arizona, Las Vegas and Reno could fall back below $4 by the end of the year as well. While the trend is likely to be a strong one to the downside, small issues here and there could temporarily delay the onset of lower prices, but for now, motorists need not be in any rush: lower gas prices are on the way for every U.S. state in the weeks ahead.”