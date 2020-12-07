Gas prices increase across upstate New York

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices in New York, and across the country, are up this week.

The national average of $2.16 is up three cents since last week, while New York’s is up two cents at $2.25.

One year ago, New York’s average price was $2.68, and the average across the U.S. was $2.58.

AAA says crude oil prices have steadily gone up since mid-November, resulting in higher prices at the pump.

Here’s a breakdown of average prices seen across upstate New York:

  • Albany – $2.26 (up two cents since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.22 (up three cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.19 (up two cents since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.24 (up six cents since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.24 (up three cents since last week)
  • Rome – $2.33 (up three cents since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.19 (up five cents since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.30 (up two cents since last week)

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report