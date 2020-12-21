Gas prices are up, but AAA believes it’s temporary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA says the national average price of gas has jumped up six cents since last week.

At $2.22, it’s still much lower than the price at this time last year — $2.55.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.08/g today while the most expensive is $2.43/g, a difference of 35 cents per gallon.

New York’s average isn’t far off at $2.30. That’s an increase of four cents since last week. One year ago, the state’s average was $2.69. The lowest price in the state today is $1.89/g while the highest is $2.98/g, a difference of $1.09/g.

Here’s a breakdown of prices across upstate New York:

Albany – $2.29 (up two cents since last week)

Batavia – $2.23 (up one cent since last week)

Buffalo – $2.24 (up five cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.26 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.27 (up four cents since last week)

Rome – $2.35 (up two cents since last week)

Syracuse – $2.26 (up eight cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.33 (up three cents since last week)

“The latest report shows that gas demand increased while supplies tightened amid lower refinery utilization,” AAA says.

AAA believes these increases are temporary since the U.S. is entering the winter driving season. Gas demand usually hits the lowest point of the year around this time.