SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The chorus of construction noises and the aroma of hot tar fills the air in downtown Saratoga Springs. The work is being done by National Grid who is upgrading an underground gas line.

The necessary roadwork is taking up a lane of traffic on the commercial street which has caused a tricky situation for delivery drivers. Work on the gas line also affected food shops.

Business owners we spoke to who didn’t want to appear on camera, saying that the noise and smell has some customers losing their appetite for outdoor dining. Heidi Owen West agrees. The downtown business board member who owns three clothing shops on Broadway, told NEWS 10 that her businesses have seen a downtick.

“The communication really was dropped especially for the businesses and the small businesses on each day we come up here we don’t know if we’re gonna have access to our businesses or not, or that street will be closed or opened or dug up” she said.

Owen-West says the trouble of driving downtown is fueling the loss of customers but agrees with its necessity.

“We know the one you know it needs to happen. We know that we need the infrastructure replaced, but the planning of it and the oversight of it has been a serious issue” the businesswoman told us.

Armand Vanderstigchel who owns Brasserie Benlux restaurant, which has outdoor dining, painted a different picture. “We had no loss of business, but then maybe some other people did but again as you know, it’s being done for a reason and I want this time of the year if you can’t do it in the winter.”

He added that national grid has been cooperating with him, including turning back on the gas in time for his restaurants to be open for evening dining. I spoke with national grid who says they’ve been attempting to communicate with businesses, and have made great progress on finishing up the work.

“We began construction in late May and we’ve been communicating with businesses in the area, who would be impacted by the work” told us via phone.

Stella added that weather permitting the construction should be done by July 13 in time for track season. Meanwhile, Owen West wants to encourage people to support the local shops on Broadway.

“Just come on down, be patient and take a little bit longer, maybe to park,”.