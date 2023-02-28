SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy announced his re-election campaign at the Blue Ribbon Diner Tuesday morning. McCarthy touched on ongoing efforts to bring jobs and access to housing to the city. He also pointed to his experience bringing down crime rates and boosting local businesses during his previous terms.

Next, he said he wants to focus on addressing graduation rates at the high school and continuing revitalization efforts for the area. “Opportunity is in front of us to continue to set the standard, to bring recognition to our employees and on this community, to make things better for our residents,” McCarthy said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and I look forward to the opportunity to continue working for the people of Schenectady.” He’s facing a primary challenge from current City Council President Marion Porterfield. If McCarthy is re-elected, it would be his fourth term as mayor.