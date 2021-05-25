Garlic Town, USA to return to Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Monday night the Bennington Select Board meeting the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce announced that ‘Garlic Fest’ will be returning to the city. This year, it will be called ‘Garlic Town, USA’, like in 2020, and will happen Labor Day weekend.

Every year, Bennington holds its world-famous Garlic and Herb Festival. Two years ago, the festival saw crowds of over 16,000 patrons and 200 garlic-themed vendors. The Garlic and Herb Festival has been recognized as one of the top 10 garlic festivals in the world.

Due to the pandemic, organizers last year had to cancel the festival proper but offered a new way to enjoy the event. The event saw some 3,000 residents and travelers safely enjoy Sidewalk Sales, restaurant specials and bands, hay wagon rides, and multiple “Cloves” or pockets of garlic growing vendors sprinkled throughout the town.

There will be several public events that are slated for the weekend. They include sidewalk sales, area non-profits will provide music and kids’ activities, and the restaurants are encouraged to provide some outside entertainment as well.

There will be ‘Cloves’ again this year as well. Sections of the city will have ‘Mini-Garlic Fests’ with some of the original garlic growers that helped shape Garlic Fest. In order for the public to enter the ‘Cloves’, there is a cost. Any individual can purchase an “All-Access Pass” starting at $12 online.

This pass will get patrons into all the exclusive Cloves. Families can purchase an “All-Access Family Pass” for $25-30 which includes two adult tickets and unlimited children. Tickets are on sale right now.

Garlic Bulb River Derby will return after its inaugural run in 2020. The Chamber will toss 100 plastic garlic bulbs into the Walloomsac River in a friendly race.

Leading up to the week, area restaurants and dining establishments will be featuring various garlic-themed dishes for patrons at a special Garlic Restaurant Week in celebration of garlic and harvest produce.