Garlic Festival making aromatic return to Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market continues its grocery basket full of themed festival weeks with something sure to bring taste and tang to most any dish.

Next Friday, Oct. 8, it’s the 12th annual Garlic Festival at the farmers market along River Street in the town of Warrensburg, just in time for Columbus Day Weekend.

That means visitors from 3-6 p.m. that Friday are in for a cacophony of garlic-related delights, including caramelized onion and roasted garlic jam, black garlic and even garlic fudge, all featured by Caldwell Country Farm.

But that’s just the start. Garlic-centric recipes and horticultural info for growers will be onsite, courtesy of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County.

The full list of businesses taking part includes:

Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Bear Pond Woodworking (fine woodwork and paintings)

Birdy’s Designs (copper wired gemstone jewelry and plants in ceramic containers by Robin Hansen)

Blackberry Hill Farm (artisan breads)

Caldwell Country Farm (organically grown produce and preserves)

Calico Corner (fabric crafts)

Coffee with a Cause

Pastor Aaron Spoonhour of the First Baptist Church of Warrensburg (locally roasted coffee beans)

Cover Your Sass Boutique (natural skin, body and home care by Tonia Scheerer)

Crazy Creek LLC (hand painted wood signs and earrings)

Dawn’s Delights (baked goods, salads, authentic Italian tomato sauce, local honey)

For the Love of Rocks (sterling silver gemstone jewelry by Linda O’Neil)

Glens Falls Distillery (Maple Whiskey & Other Spirits)

Grá den Talún Farm (garlic varieties)

Hayfield’s Farm/The Family Cow Soaps (soaps, salves, lip balms and painted boards)

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

Seeds of Wisdom by Sheila (salves, essential oils and Native American Craftwork)

Tabula Rasa Designs (unique wooden cutting and charcuterie boards and signs)

TanyaArtCo (paintings, felt creatures and scarves by Tanya Sawn)

Trillium Farm (chicken and duck eggs)

And more to be announced.

The festival will also feature a children’s craft workshop, live music by George Parrott, and the chance to win $20 in farmers market credit.

To stay COVID-safe, a sanitization station will be onsite.

The festival, and all events at the farmers market, are sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc.