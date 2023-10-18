ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -A funeral home well-known in Albany is mourning the loss of its CEO and President, Benjamin Garland. The local minority-owned business has been in the family for generations while serving those in need both inside Garland Bros. Funeral Home and out in the community.

The Garland name has been synonymous with the Albany community since 1929. That’s the year they opened Garland Brothers Funeral Home. The original location was on Orange Street, eventually relocating to its current location on Clinton Avenue.

“Through thick and thin. I’ve seen good days and I’ve seen some rough days, but it goes with the territory,” said Manager and Family Friend, Rev. Thomas V. House Junior.

Being there for families at their worst times is something Mr. Garland’s family said he always did with compassion. “He had a saying, “Within all means for all.” Even if you didn’t have the money to afford a funeral, he made ways and sacrificed so people would have a decent celebration of life,” described his daughter, Lillian Garland.

The Garland family is working together to fill the humongous shoes left behind by Benjamin. While they grieve his loss, they also look forward to a new direction for the business.

“I have a nephew who’s a graduate of the school of mortuary science that will be a fourth generation (of the family) coming into the business. We will be moving forward,” explained his daughter, Phillippa Garland Wilcox.

Though the great-grandkids are unsure if this business is for them, they also have some big dreams. “I think I might want to be like a model or an artist, something like that. But I don’t know yet. I haven’t made my decision,” stated his great-grandchild, Aliyah Hickman.

Two visitations for Mr. Garland will be open to the public both Friday and Saturday. Those events are listed below: