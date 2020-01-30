Garden Bowl raises thousands for Capital Roots in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital Roots raised $17,500 at their 23rd Annual Garden Bowl fundraiser held on Jan. 25 at Uncle Sam Lanes in Downtown Troy.

Bowlers of all ages competed against each other for months before the fundraiser to raise money and win gifts donated by 60+ local businesses. More than 100 bowlers filled all 26 lanes at the bowling alley at the event, Capital Roots said Thursday.

“We look forward to this fun event year after year,” said Capital Roots CEO, Amy Klein. “Annually, the event garners tremendous support from families, friends and community partners, and serves as a great reminder at the beginning of the year that we can’t do the work we do without our local community,” she said.

Money raised will benefit multiple Capital Roots projects including 55 community gardens, the Veggie Mobile, the Produce Project, Squash Hunger as well as urban greening and education programs.