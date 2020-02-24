Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Garbage truck goes off the road, flips

News
Posted: / Updated:

BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Saw Mill Road in Berne on Monday for reports of a garbage truck crash.

When deputies arrived they saw the truck on its roof, off the roadway. They say the driver was able to get out under his own power. The driver was treated by Helderberg EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours while Guilderland Towing and Recovery turned the truck upright and towed it from the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play