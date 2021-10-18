Garbage truck crashes into home, police investigating

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Garbage truck into house

A garbage truck crashed into a home in Callicoon (source: New York State Police).

CALLICOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A garbage truck crashed into a residence in Callicoon on October 18 around 7 a.m., according to New York State Police. The operator was driving the truck when, for unknown reasons, was unable to stop and crashed into the home.

The homeowner was in the residence at the time of the collision and was not injured. Police said the operator of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is being investigated by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.

