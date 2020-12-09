Garage fire on Highview Way in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mechanicville the morning of Dec. 9. Between 5 and 5:30 a.m., there was a reported fire in a home garage on Highview Way. The residents were home at the time and were able to safely evacuate without sustaining any injuries.

“Within a few minutes, the garage was fully involved,” said one of the Fire Chiefs on the scene. “The fire had just made it inside the residence. We pulled up and knocked down the fire from inside and pushed it back into the garage and extinguished the car fire that was inside.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown and was put out within an hour.

As more information is known, this story will be updated.