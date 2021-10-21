Gansevoort woman sentenced for tax fraud, underreported more than $1M on tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Gansevoort woman was sentenced to a year of probation and to pay $280,413 in restitution for tax fraud. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Betty Marriott, 71, was convicted on four counts of filing false tax returns.

Marriott’s conviction related to business income and rental payments she earned through a Saratoga County company. The company placed home health care aides in patients’ homes. Marriott owned and operated the company until 2016 and collected monthly rental payments from the company in 2017.

Marriott pleaded guilty and admitted to filing false tax returns in tax years 2014 through 2016 that underreported income from the business. She also failed in 2016 and 2017 to declare the income she received through rental payments the company paid her on a monthly basis. DOJ said Marriott admitted to underreporting a total of $1,019,444, resulting in a loss to the government of at least $280,413.

In a related case, Elizabeth Doyle, 49, of Ballston Lake, pled guilty to filing false tax returns on October 14. Marriott sold the company to her in 2016. Doyle’s sentencing is scheduled for February 16, 2022.