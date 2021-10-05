Gansevoort woman arrested for alleged drug trafficking

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Monday arrested Gina Battista, 29, of Gansevoort, N.Y. after a long investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Battista was allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout the county.
Charges:
- Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Class B Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Class B Felony)
Battista was processed and arraigned in the Wilton Town Justice Court and released to pre-trial services due to the listed charges reportedly not qualifying for bail under NYS bail reform. Additional charges are said to be pending.
