Gansevoort woman arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Gina Battista, 29, of Gansevoort, N.Y.

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Monday arrested Gina Battista, 29, of Gansevoort, N.Y. after a long investigation into drug trafficking within Saratoga County. Battista was allegedly distributing quantities of heroin and fentanyl throughout the county.

Charges:

  • Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Class B Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree- (Class B Felony)

Battista was processed and arraigned in the Wilton Town Justice Court and released to pre-trial services due to the listed charges reportedly not qualifying for bail under NYS bail reform. Additional charges are said to be pending.

