Gansevoort man accused of transporting child porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas Kopach, 33, was arrested on Monday according to the Department of Justice. He is accused of emailing a video depicting the sexual abuse of a minor in February.
If convicted, Kopach faces at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of $250,000.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation may call Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)’s Albany office at (518) 220-2129.
LATEST STORIES
- Off the Beaten Path: Pheasant Hollow Golf Course
- Firemen’s Association of NY urges summer ‘staycation’ safety
- Cuomo says Carrier Dome, other NY college venues will not have fans for games this fall
- NYS lawmakers discussing AVR legislation
- House lawmakers to vote on annual defense bill