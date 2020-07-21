Gansevoort man accused of transporting child porn

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas Kopach, 33, was arrested on Monday according to the Department of Justice. He is accused of emailing a video depicting the sexual abuse of a minor in February.

If convicted, Kopach faces at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of $250,000.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation may call Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)’s Albany office at (518) 220-2129.

