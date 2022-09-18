GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friends and family honored the life of former Galway Fire Chief Chad Jazwinski Sun. morning. “He knew how to have a good time, he knew how to lighten the mood when he walked into a room, and he was always a calming force regardless of how stressful a situation was,” Heather Jazwinski said.

The former Galway Fire Chief and President of the Galway Volunteer Fire Company died in a crash on Sept. 10. On Sunday — dozens of people came to the Galway firehouse to honor a lifetime of public service and Jazwinski’s rare dedication to his community. Joining at just 17, he served as an active member of the fire department for 30 years and he was a volunteer with Galway Emergency Medical Services.

“He’ll never be forgotten for those exact reasons and he doesn’t look for anything in return, he just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” Jazwinski said. Other fire departments and EMS services came to show their support and respect for Jazwinski, holding the American flag in front of the Galway Volunteer Fire House as people stopped by to remember their local hero.

A family dedicated to public service, Chad and his sister, Heather, are both first responders. “It was just natural getting into emergency services going up and it just came natural,” Jazwinski said. The former chief forever left a lasting impact on Galway and the Capital Region.