GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Galway Elementary School will be closing early on Friday, March 4. The school will be closing early due to a lack of heat.

Students in Pre K-5 will be dismissed at 11:00 a.m. and buses will be running. Galway wants you to use the School’s Dismissal Manager to update your child’s dismissal plans as needed.

The YMCA program will remain open but parents are encouraged to pick-up students as soon as possible.