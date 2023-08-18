GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday night, the Galway Central School District voted on a measure that would ban two books. One board member was absent, the vote resulted in a tie, now they will vote on it again on Monday at a special Board of Education meeting.

The two books in question are “The 57 Bus” and “Ink Knows No Borders,” both written for teens by non-fiction authors. They were part of the summer reading curriculum for some Galway Central School District students.

“The 57 Bus” tells the story of a teen who was set on fire by another teen while riding a bus in Oakland, California. It’s about the intersection of race, class, gender, crime, and punishment. “Ink Knows No Borders” is a collection of poetry bringing together the experiences of teen immigrants and refugees.

A spokesperson for the district said that Superintendent Brita Donovan did not want to speak with NEWS10 on camera until the board of education reaches a decision on the matter. But Donovan did respond via email, saying that Galway teachers are thoughtful and mindful when selecting books.

She explained that book selections are based on New York State education standards and the district’s curriculum, adding that there’s a rigorous process conducted by the English Language Arts Department that is followed by administrative oversight. In a statement, Donovan said, “I support the teachers and the curriculum review committee, who followed board policy with integrity. Most of all I support our amazing students. I want every person who walks in the door of Galway Central School District to feel welcome, safe, included, and comfortable being their authentic selves.”

Even if the two books are banned, one of them, “The 57 Bus,” will still be available to check out at the Galway Public Library.