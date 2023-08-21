GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A measure that would have banned books at Galway Central School District was dismissed at a packed board of education meeting Monday night. Community members showed up in droves to show their support for keeping two books in the district’s curriculum.

‘The 57 Bus’ is a non-fiction book about a transgender person who experiences a hate crime. ‘Ink Knows No Borders’ is a collection of poetry from teen immigrants and refugees.

A curriculum complaint cited foul language as the reason for the proposed book ban.

Superintendent Brita Donovan says she was proud to see so many community members show up to support keeping the books.

“It made me feel wonderful. It is so wonderful seeing our parents step up and our students step up,” said Donovan.

She says teachers are thoughtful when selecting their curriculum and undergo a rigorous selection process – which abides by new york state education standards.

Many who shared comments at the meeting said a vote to ban books would set a dangerous precedent and would violate civil rights.

Although the vote was in their favor, some parents and students – like Arietta Williams – feel Monday’s vote highlighted some lingering concerns.

“It’s very, I don’t want to say, scary but it really is. Just because they are dictating what we learn and what we are absorbing and taking in and that leaves a world of unturned questions and knowledge,” said Williams. “It’s a very hard subject.”

Some worried curriculum complaints could be a slippery slope that could be used to dictate what students can and cannot learn.

Williams says she can see why some parents are concerned but believes the purpose for the assigned reading was to give students a deeper understanding of other experiences.

“It’s kinda concerning, because if we are gonna be experiencing stuff like that in real life in our adult life, we should be well prepared and we should be ready to conquer the world and have knowledge like this,” said Williams

Donovan was glad to see two board members change their stance on the issue and is happy to put the issue behind them now.

“And we will come together as a board. It’s my job to make sure that we move forward positively because we have a lot of wonderful things going on in our school district that weren’t represented in our last two meetings,” said Donovan.