Galway and Providence preserve 168 acres of forest and trails

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, Adirondack High Peaks, including snow-capped Mount Marcy, the states highest summit, rear center, are reflected in Boreas Pond in North Hudson, N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has committed to purchasing the 22,000-acre Boreas Pond tract from The Nature Conservancy by the end of March, completing the acquisition […]

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A conservation easement protecting 168 acres of wilderness in Galway and Providence from future development was donated by Dolores Arste and David Hickey. The land contains 137 acres of wooded ecosystem, plus 31 private acres with barns and a residence alongside woodland pastures.

Cloaked in ferns and featuring a babbling brook, the picturesque forest creates a new draw to the area for outdoor enthusiasts. Miles of backcountry trails already crisscross the streams and stone walls. More land will open this year to public use, welcoming hikers and horses to new paths still under development.

Volunteers blazing trails and a combined $54,000 in grants and private funding complemented the land donated from former owners Arste and Hickey to create and maintain this ecological corridor.