RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Thursday night Albany County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Ravena. Upon approaching the vehicle and interviewing the occupants, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, they said.

After searching the vehicle deputies located a sawed off Remington .22 caliber rifle, which was loaded. Agapito Davila, Jr., 19, claimed the weapon was his and was arrested, the deputies said.