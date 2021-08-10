Gallery: Gov. Andrew Cuomo through the years

by: MARINA VILLENEUVE

NEW YORK, (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Tuesday over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised address, the 63-year-old Democrat emphatically denied intentionally showing any disrespect toward women but said that fighting back against what he called the “politically motivated” attack on him would subject the state to months of turmoil, and “I cannot be the cause of that.”

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,” Cuomo said.

The three-term Democratic governor’s decision, which will take effect in two weeks, was announced as momentum built in the Legislature to remove him by impeachment.

Below is a gallery of Governor Cuomo through his inauguration to some of his final days in office.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will take the oath of office in 14 days, making her New York’s first female Governor.

