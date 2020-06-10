Gallery: Artists paint messages of hope on boarded up businesses

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Businesses in downtown Troy boarded up their businesses following riots in the Capital Region that caused several downtown Albany businesses damage.
Artists painted inspirational messages, art and names of victims who died as a result of police brutality. Some businesses and residential buildings also built tributes to those who have died outside their establishments.
Artwork is currently still displayed outside Troy businesses. It is unknown on when they will be taken down and if there are any preservation plans once they are removed.
