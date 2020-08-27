Galaxy shaped like Darth Vader’s TIE fighter discovered

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — If you are into stars, and Star Wars, get ready to be super happy. This image literally comes to us from a galaxy far far away.

Actually the image is a galaxy, one that bares a striking resemblance to Darth Vader’s TIE fighter space ship.

Unlike Star Wars though, the galaxy has a really long, boring name. It is called TXS 0128+554.

Astronomers mapped it using a globe spanning network of radio antennas called the “very long baseline array.”

The colors correspond to the intensity of the radio signals emitting from different parts of the galaxy.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga