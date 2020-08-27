Galaxy shaped like Darth Vader’s TIE fighter discovered

(CNN) — If you are into stars, and Star Wars, get ready to be super happy. This image literally comes to us from a galaxy far far away.
Actually the image is a galaxy, one that bares a striking resemblance to Darth Vader’s TIE fighter space ship.
Unlike Star Wars though, the galaxy has a really long, boring name. It is called TXS 0128+554.
Astronomers mapped it using a globe spanning network of radio antennas called the “very long baseline array.”
The colors correspond to the intensity of the radio signals emitting from different parts of the galaxy.
