Gala raises awareness for victims of domestic violence

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “All that Glitters” was the theme of this years domestic violence awareness gala.

The event, held at The Franklin Terrace in Troy, raised awareness about the reality of domestic violence and honored survivors who have overcome such challenges.

The event this year was held in honor of Liza, Nikki, Amber, Jamie, and Vanessa, each of whom was murdered by a domestic partner.

Local American Idol Madison Vandenburg was a musical guest and NEWS10’s Trishna Begam served as the mistress of ceremonies.