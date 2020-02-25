Gabby Douglas speaks at Union College Tuesday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby Douglas, 23, will appear at Union College’s Memorial Chapel at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
“A Conversation With Gabby Douglas” is a student-moderated event with the gymnastics superstar.
Her position on the U.S. gymnastic team at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics cemented her place in history as the first African American in to win an individual all-around gold medal.
Douglas was the first American gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions.
