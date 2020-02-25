Interactive Radar

Future of the Buffalo Bills: Erie County prepares for negotiations concerning team's future home

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, New Era Field is prepared before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is looking for legal counsel to handle stadium negotiations with the Buffalo Bills.

The county posted a request for proposals on its website seeking offers from qualified law firms for “all aspects of negotiations, real estate transactions and complex contractual matters related to negotiants regarding a Professional Football Stadium.”

The document states that all proposals must be delivered to the county by March 27.

The team’s lease with the county to play at New Era Field ends after the 2022 season.

