ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) The 2020 Future City Albany competition was held this weekend at Sage College.

The competition is a day where 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, from around the region, work in teams to highlight their engineering skills while designing 3D city models of the future.

More than 20 teams participated in this year’s competition. The winners will head to Washington, DC. in February for finals.