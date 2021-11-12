Funeral procession Friday morning for Columbia County Sheriff who died Sunday

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they will gather with other law enforcement agencies and fire departments Friday to say goodbye to Deputy Bernard Roberts. Roberts, an 18 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, died at his home over the weekend.

Roberts, 52, joined the United States Marine Corps after graduating high school before becoming Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to his obituary. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. at Sacco Funeral Home 700 Town Hall Drive in Hudson. Following the service, Roberts will be buried in Cedar Park Cemetary. The law enforcement funeral procession to the gravesite will begin at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.