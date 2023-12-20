DALTON, M.A. (NEWS10) — A funeral mass was held in Dalton for 24-year-old Jacob Galliher. The Air Force Staff Sergeant was one of eight souls lost in an Osprey training mission off the Japanese coast.

A chorus line of stars and stripes lined Main Street to Saint Agnes Church. So too was old glory draped over the coffin of the fallen airman. His wife held their crying baby, the son who will never know his father. The priest leading the mass left Galliger’s wife and other son this heartfelt message: “Ivy, you will not know it now, but your life, and what the two of you have created together, will always be better for the time that you had.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren also offered condolences about Galliher. “This is a moment to celebrate his life, and to be with everyone who mourns his loss,” the Massachusetts Democrat said to reporters.

The priest’s eulogy summarized the community’s feelings about the man they said always had a smile on his face and left behind so much light. “To most, he was just a regular guy, but to the world, he was so much more,” said the faith leader. The airman was buried immediately after the funeral.