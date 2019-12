SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funeral arrangements for the Schenectady man killed in a Christmas morning car crash in Colonie have been released.

Visitation for Lakhraj (Derrick) Premnauth is on Friday from 5 – 10:30 p.m. at Light’s Funeral Home in Schenectady.

Burial is scheduled for Parkview Cemetery in Schenectady at 9am Saturday.

Premnauth leaves behind a wife, a 3-month-old son and 3-year-old daughter.